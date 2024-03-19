Maharashtra: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Likely To Join NDA

Raj Thackeray's party, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), may join the ruling alliance at the center, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), in the coming days. According to reports, talks between Raj Thackeray and senior BJP leaders are ongoing.

On Monday night, Raj Thackeray with his son Amit Thackeray arrived in Delhi amidst speculations of an MNS-BJP alliance. This is his second visit to the capital within a week.

Raj, who is the estranged cousin of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, is anticipated to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The same night, BJP held a core committee meeting to address contentious seat-sharing issues, with Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis in attendance.

It is believed that, despite BJP leaders ruling out the possibilities of a BJP-MNS alliance in the past, the change in Raj Thackeray's stance has increased the chances of alliance possibilities.

Even though the MNS doesn't have any MLA or MP across Maharashtra, the BJP intends to utilize Mr. Thackeray's party's influence over Marathi-speaking support bases in the civic bodies of Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Nashik.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Raj Thackeray vehemently criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party in his campaign speeches. Following the elections, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned him for questioning in a money laundering case. After this incident, a shift was observed in Raj Thackeray's politics. Subsequently, he distanced himself from using harsh words against the BJP.