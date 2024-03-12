 Pune: Vasant More Resigns From MNS, Says 'Saheb Mala Maaf Kara'
Vasant More, who sought to contest the Pune Lok Sabha elections on the MNS ticket, cited internal party politics as the reason for his decision to resign

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 02:01 PM IST
Vasant More, associated with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for over 18 years, announced his resignation from the Raj Thackeray-led party via X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

More, who sought to contest the Pune Lok Sabha elections on the MNS ticket, cited internal party politics as the reason for his decision to resign, expressing concerns over questions raised about his loyalty to the party.

He captioned his post, "Akhercha Jai Maharashtra.. Saheb mala maaf kara (Final Jai Maharashtra.. I am sorry, saheb)."

Recently, More's meeting with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar and Baramati MP Supriya Sule sparked curiosity in political circles. Despite denying any political discussions with Pawar senior, stating that the meeting focussed on a change of reservation by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Katraj Dairy land, speculation arose about More's closeness to the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

"I met Sharad Pawar ji to discuss the change of reservation at Katraj Dairy. Pawar senior has assured me of discussing the matter with the PMC commissioner," said More.

Regarding his affiliation with the NCP, More clarified, "I am not going to NCP and will continue with MNS."

However, with the Lok Sabha elections approaching, it remains to be seen whether More will align with the Sharad Pawar camp.

Pune: Vasant More Resigns From MNS, Says 'Saheb Mala Maaf Kara'

