Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Shrivardhan Constituency: All About Parties, Vote Share, Winners & Losers

Shrivandhan is one of the 288 assembly constituencies (Vidhan Sabha) in the Raigad district of Maharashtra. Raigad district, previously Colaba district, known as the capital of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji, is in the Konkan division of Maharashtra. Raigad (Lok Sabha Constituency) comprises six assemblies and Shrivardhan is one of the Assembly constituencies Panvel, Karjat, Uran, Pen, Alibag and Mahad.

In the 2019 assembly election, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) emerged victorious in this constituency. The fight was between NCP's Aditi Sunil Tatkare and Shiv Sena's Vinod Ramchandra Ghosalkar. However, Aditi Sunil Tatkare emerged victorious by a margin of 31,438 votes.

Shrivardhan, one of the assembly constituencies in Maharashtra, falls under the Raigad Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Sunil Dattatrey from the Nationalist Congress Party, who was fighting against Anant Geete from the Shiv Sena, won the Raigad Lok Sabha constituency seat with a margin of 82784 votes.

History of Shrivandhan Assembly constituency

The Indian National Congress (INC) has emerged victorious four times since the 1978 Assembly elections. Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has won three times, the Shiv Sena Party (SSP) has won twice, and the Indian Congress (Socialist) has secured the seat once.

In 1978, Aditi Sunil Tatkare from NCP won the seat with a lead of 39,621 votes. In 1980, Abdul Azim Abdul Hameed from INC achieved victory with a lead of 7,206 votes. In 1985, Indian Congress Socialist won the seat against St Pradhan from INC with a lead of 386 votes.

In 1990 and 1995, Chandrakant Khaire from Shiv Sena achieved victory. However, in 1999 and 2004, Darda Rajendra won the seat from INC. The Nationalist Congress Party won the seats in 2009, 2014, and 2019. In the 2024 Assembly election, NCP's Aditi Tatkarewill be fighting against Anil Dattaram Navgane of NCP-SP.