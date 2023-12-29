Maharashtra Air Travel Impacted Due To Intense Delhi Fog; 9 Flights Cancelled At Pune Airport, Trains From & To Mumbai Delayed Too

AIR TRAVEL AFFECTED | ANI

Its been a few weeks now, that New Delhi is waking up to dense fog that’s pushing the visibility to zero. While for some who are indoors, the experience is soothing and while for those who are trying to reach to other parts of the country and beyond, are completely in a stress mode. Over 134 flights to and from Delhi including national and international have been delayed.

Maharashtra air travel affected

While all parts of India are facing the impact of fog in North India, especially in Delhi, taking a keen look the impact of air travel in Maharashtra, according to latest data, the air-traffic disturbance caused by dense fog engulfing New Delhi has caused as many as nine flights to get cancelled at Pune Airport on Thursday, December 28th.

#WATCH | Delhi: Few flights delayed due to fog and low visibility in the national capital; Visuals from Indira Gandhi International Airport pic.twitter.com/mlCrrZ7QlT — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2023

As per information provided by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), four flights that were scheduled to depart from Pune Airport for Delhi were cancelled till 12 noon. The airport administration said that many flights coming from Delhi have also been delayed, causing inconvenience to the flyers.

This has also impacted departures to other airports, including those connecting Pune with Hyderabad, Goa, Lucknow and Amritsar.

Train no. 12909 Bandra Terminus - Nizamuddin Garibrath Exp. will remain diverted via Sawai Madhopur-Jaipur-Alwar-Rewari and will not touch Mathura Jn. from date:- 09.01.24, 11.01.24, 13.01.24, 16.01.24, 18.01.24, 20.01.24, 23.01.24, 25.01.24, 27.01.24, 30.01.24,… — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) December 28, 2023

Over 22 trains delayed

Not just flights, but over 22 trains have been delayed due to fig in Delhi. Recalling ordeal, on the delay of trains, a passenger Subhash says "Several trains are getting delayed. 8 trains that were supposed to reach last night have not yet arrived. The trains that were supposed to reach this morning are running late by almost 3-4 hours and there is no confirmation when these trains will arrive."