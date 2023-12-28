Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi-NCR With Visibility Nearly Zero; 134 Flights Disrupted, 22 Trains Running Late

Few flights delayed due to fog and low visibility in the national capital; Visuals from Indira Gandhi International Airport | ANI

New Delhi: As the national capital is battling Dense fog since a few days, with visibility nearly zero, air travel continues to be hit. There are reports of delays in flight operations at Delhi airport, with around 134 flights to and from Delhi, including domestic and international, disrupted, due to fog.

While 35 international flight departures got delayed from Delhi, 28 international arrivals got delayed as well. On the other hand, 43 domestic departures and 28 domestic arrivals got delayed.

IMD Forecasts a low temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius

The IMD had forecast that the temperature on Thursday would hit a low of 7.8 degrees Celsius, with the maximum at 22 degrees Celsius.

Earlier on Wednesday, the IMD issued a dense fog alert for the national capital. "It is to inform to all that Dense fog has already set in over some pockets of Delhi including at IGI Airport Palam since 0830pm today of 27th Dec 2023," the IMD said in a post on 'X'. "Dense fog warning for Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi: Very dense fog in night & morning hours till 30th Dec. morning and Dense fog on 31st Dec. 2023," it said in another post.

Visibility at Delhi-Palam Airport as low as 50 metres

The weather office also stated that the visibility at Delhi-Palam Airport dropped from 100 meter at 2130 IST to 50 meter at 2200 IST on Wednesday.

Media reports said that The four-airstrip IGI Airport, as of now, has only one CAT-I runway where planes can land during very low visibility. The main warhorse 28/10 runway is shut for repairs.

22 trains running late

As many as 22 trains were delayed at the New Delhi Railway Station as well, amid low visibility. Trains like the Howrah New Delhi Rajdhani and Jammu Tawi Rajdhani were running late for more than an hour. Visuals from the station showed several passengers waiting amid intense cold.