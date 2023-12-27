Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi-NCR; 110 Flights Delayed, Trains Affected As Visibility Nearly Zero

By: Ruddhi Phadke | December 27, 2023

Delhi wakes up to dense fog, low visibility causes disruption in traffic

ANI

Few flights delayed due to fog and low visibility in the national capital; Visuals from Indira Gandhi International Airport

ANI

Delhi: Parts of Delhi engulfed in fog as cold-wave continues, visuals from Delhi-Noida border.

ANI

A thick blanket of fog covered parts of Delhi NCR on Wednesday morning, leading to a considerable drop in visibility.

IANS

Delhi: Some trains delayed due to fog and low visibility in the national capital; Visuals from New Delhi Railway Station

ANI