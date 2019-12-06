Maharaja silenced? Who made Jyotiraditya Scindia delete his tweet on Hyderabad encounter

All four people accused in the rape and murder of woman veterinarian in Telangana were killed in a police encounter on Friday morning.

The incident took place around 6.30 am when the accused were taken to the site of the offence for reconstruction of the scene of the crime as part of the investigation, a senior police official said. "They (accused) snatched weapons from police and fired on police and tried to escape... police fired in retaliation in which the four accused died," a senior police official told PTI.

The extra-judicial killings have drawn mixed responses, some hailed the police encounters while some said that the police should have followed the law of the land.