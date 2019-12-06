Maharaja silenced? Who made Jyotiraditya Scindia delete his tweet on Hyderabad encounter

All four people accused in the rape and murder of woman veterinarian in Telangana were killed in a police encounter on Friday morning.
The incident took place around 6.30 am when the accused were taken to the site of the offence for reconstruction of the scene of the crime as part of the investigation, a senior police official said. "They (accused) snatched weapons from police and fired on police and tried to escape... police fired in retaliation in which the four accused died," a senior police official told PTI.
The extra-judicial killings have drawn mixed responses, some hailed the police encounters while some said that the police should have followed the law of the land.
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia posted a tweet saying that justice has been served and that the culprits have paid the price for their sins and they dont deserve to live in an ideal society. He added that security for women is of utmost importance. However, Scindia deleted the tweet later.
Questions are being raised after Scindia deleted the tweet. Also, there isn't any common consensus between the Congress party on the Hyderabad encounter.
Congress leader and senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi has come out in support of the Hyderabad police action in shooting dead the four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor while senior leader P. Chidambaram demanded a thorough probe.
Chidambaram said: "I am not aware of the facts and what happened in Hyderabad. As a responsible citizen, I can say it must be thoroughly inquired into, to find out if it was a genuine encounter whether they were trying to flee or was it anything else."
