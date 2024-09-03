Mahadev Betting App Scam: High-Ranking Police Officers And Bureaucrats Under CBI Radar

Mahadev Betting App | X

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is poised to start its probe into the multi-crore Mahadev Betting scam following explosive revelations made by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Last week, the Chhatisgarh government had handed over the probe to the bureau.

The ED, which had filed three chargesheets in the Raipur special PMLA court, had exposed a nexus between several high-ranking Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officials, Officers on Special Duty (OSDs), and police personnel and politicians. The ED's findings reveal a deep-seated nexus between senior law enforcement officials and the accused, including promoters of the Mahadev app, raising serious concerns about corruption at the highest levels. The FPJ has copies of the three prosecution complaint.

The Free Press Journal (FPJ) has obtained a copy of the crucial statement given to the ED by Satish Chandrakar, a key associate of app promoters Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, both of whom have been declared absconders. Satish Chandrakar's testimony, recorded under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), reveals that Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Abhishek Maheshwari, a 2013-batch State Police Service (SPS) officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, initially conducted a raid on the Mahadev betting panels based on an alleged tip-off by Satish Chandrakar. However, Maheshwari allegedly became complicit, settling the matter and subsequently providing protection to the betting network, thereby preventing further police action, according to the prosecution complaint filed by the ED.

Further deepening these allegations is a statement from another accused, Chandrabhusan Verma, suspended assistant sub -inspector (ASI) of Chhattisgarh Police, who has also made allegations against Maheshwari. Verma's statement suggests that Maheshwari received a monthly sum of Rs 35 lakhs from the Mahadev app promoters between November-December 2021 and June 2023. Verma also alleges, as per the prosecution complaint. It is also stated that Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, the alleged masterminds behind Mahadev App, financed the purchase of a luxurious flat for Maheshwari at the posh residential complex 'Ramayan Enclave' in Raipur. This purchase allegedly occurred during Maheshwari's tenure as Additional SP (Crime) and Intelligence Officer in Chhattisgarh, and later as ASP in Raipur and Bilaspur (Rural), as per the prosecution complaint.

Maheshwari told FPJ on Monday that the allegations against him are totally baseless and he was never in touch with the two accused persons.

According a letter dated July 10, 2024 written by P. Sundarraj, IG - Bastar range, (FPJ has a copy) after being transferred as ASP to the Maoist hotbed of Bastar he was quickly reassigned to Raipur district through a verbal order, referred to as 'Maukhik Aadesh'in policing terminology.This reassignment, lasting from April 2 to May 10, 2024, stirred a controversy in political and bureaucratic circles. This time period was crucial because Maheshwari was permitted to relocate to Raipur while the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was in effect, imposed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) during the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Sukma in Bastar district on April 19. This move has raised serious concerns about procedural integrity, given the sensitive timing and the ongoing election process in the conflict-ridden region.

The absence of formal documentation for this transfer has raised serious questions about its legality.The rationale behind the Economic Offences Wing/Anti-Corruption Bureau (EOW-ACB) decision to enlist Maheshwari's services remains unclear, especially as neither the ECI nor the General Administration Department (GAD) issued any corresponding orders.

The ED 's Raipur Zonal Office is probing Maheshwari in connection with the coal scam and Mahadev betting app case.

Despite multiple attempts by FPJ to contact DGP Ashok Juneja and the Director of EOW-ACB for comments via calls, messages, and WhatsApp, both officials remained unresponsive. When FPJ reached out to Maheshwari, he denied having been transferred from Sukma and reassigned to Raipur through a verbal order. He claimed that he was present in Sukma during the election code of conduct period. Maheshwari also refuted the IGP report submitted on July 10th of this year. He stated that he did not wish to provide further clarification on the matter and suggested speaking to senior officials for additional information.

According to a statement by Chandrabhushan Verma given to the ED, which is a part of the chargesheet, the promoter of the Mahadev betting app Ravi Uppal, allegedly paid a substantial amount of protection money to several top-ranking police officials through him. Verma detailed the exchanges of money with high-ranking officials.