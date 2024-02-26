'Mahabharata Era' Idol, Pitcher-Like Object Discovered In UP Village, ASI To Conduct Survey

Archaeological Survey of India | X

Bareilly, February 26: An ancient idol and a pitcher-like object have been discovered from a field in Pachaumi (Pachomi) village in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh. The remnant were found when a local farmer, Satyapal, was digging a pit in his field. Villagers believe the idol and object are from Mahabharata era. After the discovery, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is set to conduct a survey.

During Mahabharata era, according to locals, the Pandavas had spent time in the area during their exile. They had also constructed a Shiva temple, locals claim. Speaking to a newspaper, SDM Faridpur Nidhi Dodwal said the ASI has been informed about the discovery and a survey will be conducted. "Construction work on the farmer’s house has been halted for now," she added.

Past Discoveries:

This is not the first such incident in Pachaumi village. Idols of Vishnu and Brahma were found in the northern and middle sides of the village, respectively, in 2016. A Shiva idol was also unearthed on the southeast side of the village. Villagers also claim that they have found various idols of one goddess from the Gupta period.

These intriguing discoveries have led villagers to believe that the area was once the home for the Pandavas. They also claim that Pachaumi village got its name because the Pandavas had spent time in the area. A section of historians, however, is of the view that the name Pachaumi originated from prayers dedicated to five cults (Shiva, Brahma, Vishnu, Shakti and Surva).