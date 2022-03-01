Maha Shivratri 2022: India worships Lord Shiva; see pics

Maha Shivratri is celebrated on the Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha of the month of Falgun. This year, it is falling on March 3. On the auspicious day, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshiped by devotees all across the country. They offer dhatura, bel-tree leaves and plum to the deities.

It is believed that chanting Mahamrityunjaya mantra has special significance on this day. On Mahashivratri, people fast during the day and consume one meal at night.

During the festive, several devotees paid their obeisances to Lord Shiva. Take a look at how India celebrated Maha Shivratri 2022; see pictures right here:

Varanasi

Patna

Jammu

Kanpur

Ranchi

Agartala

Velloor

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 11:32 AM IST