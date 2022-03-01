'No daaru': Mumbai observes dry day on occassion of Maha Shivratri

Dry days are days when the government prohibits the sale of alcohol in shops, clubs, bars, etc. on a specific day or date mark a festival or an election day. Dry days are something that most people definitely don't look forward to. No one wants to plan a huge party only to end up disappointed because of a dry day.

Except for January 26, August 15, October 2, and elections days, dry days on which alcohol sale is banned through retail shops, bars and hotels may vary in different states, as some states have state-specific holidays on which alcohol sale is banned.

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, which is celebrated on the Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha of the month of Falgun, Mumbai will observe a dry day. This year, it is falling on March 1, Tuesday.

On the auspicious day, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshiped by devotees all across the country. They offer dhatura, bel-tree leaves and plum to the deities.

What are dry days?

These are those specific days when Alcohol Sale / Serving is Ban.

National Dry Day- Where both Sale of Alcohol by Wine Shops / Liquor Shops/ Serving and /or Sale or Serving of Alcohol by Pubs, Hotels, Restaurants in all forms is Prohibited in all Cities / States of India (Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti)

Other Dry Day – On other dry days – Sale of Alcohol is banned and thus Liquor Shops are closed, but Hotels, Bars and Restaurants can serve in Alcohol within there premises.

State Level Dry Day: Sale of Alcohol / Serving of Alcohol by Pubs. Hotels, Restaurants will also be banned on State Election Day if any in respective States.

There are many legends of the origin and history of Maha Shivratri. According to a legend, it is the night when Shiva and Parvati got married. According to another legend, Shivratri is the day when Lord Shiva gulped the Halahala, the deadly poison produced during Samudra Manthan, which was capable of destroying the entire world. He held it in his throat due to which his throat turned blue. Hence, he is also called Neelakantha (the blue-throated one).

Hindus observe fast on the day, chant hymns in Shiva temples and offer milk to Shivlingam.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 10:53 AM IST