Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits India-Myanmar border; tremors felt in Kolkata, Tripura, Manipur

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit northwest Myanmar near India's border on Friday morning, reported news agency.

According to reports, tremors were felt across Kolkata, Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram and Assam.

According to news agency ANI, an earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter Scale struck east of Chittagong, Bangladesh on Friday morning. The quake hit 183 kilometres east of Chittagong at the depth of 60 km.

"An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes 175 km E of Chittagong, Bangladesh (Myanmar-India border region)," European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, according to the National Center for Seismology, the quake with a magnitude of 6.1 occurred at 5:15am.

According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 12 kilometres and occurred at around 5.15 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 26-11-2021, 05:15:38 IST, Lat: 22.77 & Long: 93.23, Depth: 12 Km, Location: 73km SE of Thenzawl, Mizoram India," NCS tweeted.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 07:41 AM IST