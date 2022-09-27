e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Snake found in class 10 girl's school bag; watch

The incident occurred in Badoni town's Government High School on September 22 but came to light on Monday after a video went viral.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 01:13 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Uma Rajak, a class 10 student in Datia district, knows the touch of the school books but she was startled when she felt something soft in her backpack.

When a teacher emptied the contents of Rajak's school bag on the playground, a snake fell out, causing panic among students and teachers, an official said on Monday.

Watch:

The District Education Officer (DEO), UN Mishra, said the snake had entered the girl's backpack at her home.

The video clip shows a teacher vigorously shaking the school bag and after a while, a snake, around one-and-a-half feet long, falls on the ground. It soon disappeared into the bushes.

