Madhya Pradesh: Snake found in class 10 girl's school bag; watch

Twitter

Madhya Pradesh: Uma Rajak, a class 10 student in Datia district, knows the touch of the school books but she was startled when she felt something soft in her backpack.

When a teacher emptied the contents of Rajak's school bag on the playground, a snake fell out, causing panic among students and teachers, an official said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Badoni town's Government High School on September 22 but came to light on Monday after a video went viral.

Watch:

कक्षा 10 की छात्रा कु. उमा रजक के बैग से, घर से स्कूल आकर जैसे ही बैग खोला तो छात्रा को कुछ आभाष हुआ तो शिक्षक से शिकायत की, कि बस्ते में अंदर कुछ है, छात्रा के बैग को स्कूल के बाहर ले जाकर खोला तो बैग के अंदर से एक नागिन बाहर निकली, यह घटना दतिया जिले के बड़ोनी स्कूल की है। pic.twitter.com/HWKB3nktza — Karan Vashistha BJP 🇮🇳 (@Karan4BJP) September 22, 2022

Read Also On camera: Snake catcher dies of cobra bite in Rajasthan

The District Education Officer (DEO), UN Mishra, said the snake had entered the girl's backpack at her home.

The video clip shows a teacher vigorously shaking the school bag and after a while, a snake, around one-and-a-half feet long, falls on the ground. It soon disappeared into the bushes.