On camera: Snake catcher dies of cobra bite in Rajasthan

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 09:32 AM IST
Rajasthan: A 45-year old 'snake man' Vinod Tiwari was in an attempt to rescue a cobra when he was allegedly bitten by the reptile. Reports suggest that the incident costed his life. A nearby CCTV captured the happening which emerged from Churu district of Rajasthan.

Tiwari was popularly known as the 'snake man' by locals for his careful handling of snakes, from catching them to leaving them safe in forest.

The man who held the snake and placed it into a bag, was eventually bitten by the reptile. The video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

