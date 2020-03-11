Madhya Pradesh crisis: Amid chaos in Congress, Kamal Nath expresses confidence in passing floor test

Meanwhile, the Congress sent 80 of its MLAs to Jaipur to ensure that the BJP did not poach them. These MLAs are reportedly Kamal Nath loyalists. They have been put up in the same luxury resort where the Maharashtra MLAs had been put up during the Maharashtra elections. Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma even expressed that the current government in Madhya Pradesh will not collapse.

Earlier, Scindia (49) resigned from the primary membership of the party to join the BJP. More important, 22 MLAs who support Scindia, too, have resigned, reducing the government in Madhya Pradesh to a minority. However, sources believe that the Scindia loyalists aren’t too keen to join the BJP.