MP: 3 Central Excise Inspectors Among 8 Convicted for Causing ₹13 Crore Loss to Govt Exchequer

The Special Judge, CBI Cases, Indore(Madhya Pradesh) has convicted three then Inspectors of Central Excise & Customs, Indore i.e Shri Ashutosh Nath, Shri Manoj Chandrawnshi & Shri K.G. Sharma; five officials of M/s Maikaal Fibers Ltd i.e Shri Mrigendra Jalan(then Managing Director), Shri Deepak Nagar(then Director), Shri Abhijeet Sen Gupta,(then AGM), Shri Rajeev Dutta(then AGM) & Shri B.L. Shrivastava, (then officer, Commercial Department) and sentenced them to undergo four years Rigorous Imprisonment with fine of ₹40,000/-each for causing huge loss to the Government Exchequer.

Public servants involved in alleged corruption

CBI had registered the instant case on 03.10.2007 on the allegations that the public servants of Central Excise, Khalbujurg, Range-I, Indore Division & others entered into conspiracy with the officials of M/s Maikaal Fibers Ltd, during the period 2003-2006 and facilitated the company in removal of excisable goods from the premises of the company in the name of exports & diverted the same into domestic tariff area without payment of applicable duties. An alleged loss to the tune of ₹13 crore(approx) was caused to the Central Excise Department.

After investigation, a chargesheet was filed against the nine accused. During trial, one accused expired and hence, the Court abated all charges against him.

The Trial Court found the said accused guilty and convicted them.

