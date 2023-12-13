'Maaro S**li Ko': Scuffle Breaks Out Between Lawyers Inside Delhi HC Canteen After Argument Over Seating (WATCH VIDEO)

Scuffle Breaks Out Between Lawyers Inside Delhi HC Canteen After Argument Over Seating | Twitter

Delhi: In a shocking incident a scuffle broke out between lawyers inside the canteen in Delhi High Court. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday (December 12) in the canteen of Delhi High Court after an argument over seating. There are also reports that a woman lawyer slapped a senior advocate after the altercation escalated.

It can be seen in the video that a woman lawyer is standing amid the mess inside the canteen and yelling about the incident. It can be also seen in the video that food is spilt all over the place in the canteen. Food was also spilt over the woman lawyer who is seen in the video. She removes her court and continues to yell which was messed up after food was spilled all over it.

Beautiful scenes in Delhi High Court cafeteria as senior advocates fight over chairs👩‍💼👨‍⚖️ pic.twitter.com/1utbuEQ7wu — 𝐒𝐮𝐝𝐡𝐢𝐫 भारतीय 🇮🇳 (@seriousfunnyguy) December 13, 2023

In a high-voltage drama, the woman is seen in the video calling her family over the phone after the scuffle broke out. She also said that the other lawyers came to her and asked her to vacate the table on which she was sitting and having lunch. She also claimed that she would escalate the matter to the higher authorities and would also die for justice.

She also said that the senior lawyers don't have the sense to speak to women. She also said that she is the daughter of Delhi and the entire Delhi will stand for her on just a phone call. She further said that the other lawyer also tried to hit her with a plate.

After some time another lawyer who was filming the incident stood up and confronted the woman. She also accused the other lawyer of saying "Maaro s**li ko". The lawyer then claimed that he has recorded everything and the woman lawyer is lying.

The video was being shot by another lawyer who was present inside the canteen at the time of the incident. He asked the woman lawyer to get out of the canteen and said that he has recorded the entire incident and said that the woman lawyer is a liar and slapped the senior advocate without any fault.

They were also heard in the background saying that the woman lawyer had gone mad. He also accused the woman lawyer of slapping another lawyer who was trying to calm her down.

The woman lawyer was then taken away by her assistant lawyer. While leaving the canteen she was heard shouting that everybody who was present in the canteen at the time of the incident was a witness of the incident and everybody knew that she was not at fault.