Lyricist Javed Akhtar attended funeral of Shayar Munavvar Rana who breathed his last at PGI hospital in Lucknow |

Lyricist Javed Akhtar attended funeral of Shayar Munavvar Rana who breathed his last at PGI hospital in Lucknow on Sunday following a cardiac arrest. He was 71 and had been battling with a prolonged illness for the past several months. The mortal remains of the renowned Urdu poet reached his residence in Lucknow in the early hours of Monday. His body was brought from the PGI hospital to his Lal Kuan residence in Lucknow.

Lyricist Javed Akhtar attends funeral of Shayar Munavvar Rana who breathed his last at PGI hospital in Lucknow yesterday. pic.twitter.com/dZgvEOhwmG — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) January 15, 2024

#WATCH | Lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar at the Lucknow residence of poet Munawwar Rana who passed away last night following a prolonged illness in Lucknow



" This is a huge loss to Shayari...This generation of Rahat sahib, Nida Fazli and Munawwar...This loss cannot be… pic.twitter.com/13ZVVkpDnL — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 15, 2024

Condolences pour in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of renowned Urdu poet Munawwar Rana who passed away yesterday following prolonged illness. PM Modi took to X and said that Munawwar Rana made rich contributions to Urdu literature and poetry. "Pained by the passing away of Shri Munawwar Rana Ji. He made rich contributions to Urdu literature and poetry. Condolences to his family and admirers. May his soul rest in peace," PM Modi posted on X.

Pained by the passing away of Shri Munawwar Rana Ji. He made rich contributions to Urdu literature and poetry. Condolences to his family and admirers. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2024

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak also condoled the passing away of poet Munawwar Rana "We and the literary world are saddened by his passing away. May god give his family the strength to bear this loss."

Munawwar Rana's rich contributions to Urdu literature

A large number of people, including family members, were present outside the house. Senior Samajwadi Party leader Juhi Singh also reached Munawwar Rana's house. Born on November 26, 1952, in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, Munawwar Rana is known for his significant contributions to Urdu literature, especially for his ghazals. In 2014, he was honoured with the Sahitya Akademi Award for his poem, 'Shahdaba'. However, he had returned the award, alleging 'intolerance' in the country. His Sher (couplets) on 'Maa' was among his most celebrated works, praising the virtue of motherhood.

Read Also Renowned Poet Munawwar Rana Dies At 71 Due To Cardiac Arrest At Lucknow Hospital

He also received other awards, including the Ameer Khusro Award, the Mir Taqi Mir Award, the Ghalib Award, the Dr Zakir Hussain Award, and the Saraswati Samaj Award, throughout his career. The renowned Urdu poet is survived by his wife, Raina, four daughters and a son.