'Lynch them': Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan amid uproar over Hyderabad rape-murder

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan today advocated public lynchings as a way of meting out justice in rape cases.
Not just naming and shaming the guilty party, but lynching, though perhaps extreme, would be the only way to put an end for once and all to such crimes against women she said.
"These kind of people need to be brought out in public and lynched," she said while addressing the Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour.
Bachchan added that people who have not done their jobs properly should also be held accountable in such crimes against women.
The Samajwadi Party MP was talking about the recent rape-murder of a young veterinarian in Hyderabad. The incident has sparked nation-wide protests. Rajya Sabha members cutting across party lines on Monday condemned the incident.
Watch the proceedings below:
The Zero Hour started in the House with discussion and suggestions for safety of girls and women in India.
Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu condemned the incident, calling it a "total disgrace to all principles of humanity". Many senior Rajya Sabha leaders also called for fast-tracking the case and exemplary punishment for the culprits.
Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, said that many legislations had been enacted in the past to deal with such heinous crimes but it was time for people from across society to rise against such acts of brutality.
Trinamool member Shantanu Sen said that strong steps must be taken by bringing legislation, by setting up fast-track courts and exemplary punishment. He suggested that the punishment be publicised so "people think twice before committing such a heinous crime".
DMK leader P Wilson said that the law for dealing with such incidents were not stringent and suggested that courts should be empowered to order surgical or chemical castration for serious offences like rape and murder.
(With IANS inputs)
