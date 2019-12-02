'Lynch them': Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan amid uproar over Hyderabad rape-murder

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan today advocated public lynchings as a way of meting out justice in rape cases.

Not just naming and shaming the guilty party, but lynching, though perhaps extreme, would be the only way to put an end for once and all to such crimes against women she said.

"These kind of people need to be brought out in public and lynched," she said while addressing the Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour.

Bachchan added that people who have not done their jobs properly should also be held accountable in such crimes against women.

The Samajwadi Party MP was talking about the recent rape-murder of a young veterinarian in Hyderabad. The incident has sparked nation-wide protests. Rajya Sabha members cutting across party lines on Monday condemned the incident.

Watch the proceedings below: