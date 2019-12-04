Lukewarm reaction in Tamil Nadu to Chidambaram's bail

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram may be one of the few leaders from Tamil Nadu to have risen in political stature nationally in the past few decades, but on Wednesday when he was granted bail in the INX Media case after having spent 106 days in jail, there was hardly any jubilation in his home state or in Sivaganga, his native district.

At the Sathyamurthy Bhavan, the headquarters of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, the only visible signs of celebration was in the morning when a motley group of cadres burst crackers and distributed sweets to passengers on board a Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus. For good measure this small group had brought with it a contingent of media crew from local Tamil television channels to capture the 'celebrations'.