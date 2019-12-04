After 106 days in Tihar jail, P Chidambaram finally walks out

Formaer Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday walked out of Tihar after over 100 days in jail.

Several Congress workers greeted the former Union minister after he stepped out of the prison.

Earlier in the day, Chidambaram was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the INX Media money laundering case.

"After 106 days of incarceration, not one charge framed against me," he said, according to PTI.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice R Banumathi, granted bail to the 74-year-old former Union finance minister, who has been in custody since August 21 when he was arrested by the CBI in the INX-Media corruption case.

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested him on October 16 in the money laundering case.