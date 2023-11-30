Lucknow Youth Flaunts Gun While Riding Bullet Dangerously For Reel; Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Youth Performs Dangerous Stunt, Flaunts Gun While Riding Bullet In Lucknow To Make Reels | Twitter

Lucknow: A shocking video has hit the internet in which a youth is seen performing a dangerous stunt on a speeding Royal Enfield bike also known as bullet in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The youth risked his life and performed the dangerous stunt and made the video viral on social media. The youth flouted many traffic rules in the video while riding the bullet and he was also seen brandishing a gun while riding the bike. The biker has been arrested and is currently in the custody of Uttar Pradesh Police.

लखनऊ- युवक का बाइक पर स्टंट करते वीडियो वायरल, स्टंट के दौरान युवक लहरा रहा है तमंचा, थाना सुशांत गोल्फ सिटी अंतर्गत शहीद पथ का वीडियो. pic.twitter.com/h9TW8NYpKf — Gaurav singh Chauhan (@BapNews) November 30, 2023

The youth is seen riding the bullet without a helmet and also riding it recklessly

The viral video is said to have shot at Shaheed Path which comes under the Sushant Golf City Police Station area. The youth is seen riding the bullet without a helmet and also riding it recklessly by leaving the handle and holding a gun with both his hands. The youth made the video while performing the dangerous stunt and the video is going viral on social media.

'Mahakal' is written in Hindi on the number plate

He can be seen riding a white Royal Enfield Classic 350 bike in the viral video. The number is also not written in the front of the bike, instead 'Mahakal' is written in Hindi on the number plate. The accused then rides the bike with one hand and holds the gun in the other hand. He also loads the gun on the moving bike with both hands.

Biker arrested after video went viral

The police took cognizance of the viral video and arrested the youth. They tracked the vehicle which had no number written on the number plate and arrested the biker performing stunt in the viral video. The identity of the youth has not been revealed yet. The police said, "Necessary legal action is being taken by taking the person seen in the video into custody by Sushant Golf City police station".

These stunts are dangerous and life threatening

These stunts are not only dangerous for the one performing but also for the other riders on the road. It is also dangerous for the pedestrians. A major accident could have occurred due to the reckless driving of the youth. The craze of making similar videos and going viral on social media has claimed the lives of many youths. The youths must take their lives more seriously and avoid performing such stunts for achieving few views and likes on social media.