'Lot of hurdles & bottlenecks in implementation': CJI NV Ramana on use of local languages in courts

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Saturday said there are a lot of hurdles and bottlenecks in implementation of regional languages in courts. He also cited the lack of technology to translate the entire record from English to local language and vice versa.

"It's a very serious issue. Problem is demand for implementation of regional languages has been there, particularly now in Tamil Nadu...Earlier, a request came when I joined SC which was rejected by full court of SC. Thereafter no proposal has come before SC," said the CJI.

"There are a lot of hurdles & bottlenecks in implementation of regional languages in HCs. The reason is, sometimes some judges are not familiar with the local language, Chief Justice will be from outside," he added.

"Secondly, we don't have that much technology/systems where entire record has to be translated to local language or local language to English. To some extent, Artificial Intelligence is a way out. We tried. To some extent, it has materialised...Further intricacies require time," the CJI further said.

Meanwhile, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said the matter of using of local languages in courts has come into discussion in many stages. However, it is a process which requires wider consultation with the judiciary, he added.

"The matter came into discussion in many stages. But we're very positive about encouraging use of local languages in judiciary...Nothing stopping us from doing it. It's a process which requires wider consultation with judiciary," said Kiren Rijiju.

"Use of languages in the court, not only the language for argument but for the order requires approval of the Chief Justice of India. That is why it needs a wider consultation. We will definitely have a very positive consideration in this matter," the Union Law Minister added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the courts should encourage the use of local languages. He was addressing the joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts.

"We need to encourage local languages in courts. This will not only increase the confidence of common citizens in the justice system but they will feel more connected to it," he said.

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were also present at the joint conference.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 06:44 PM IST