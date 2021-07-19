Lost in Bengal even after hacking: TMC slams BJP after phone numbers of Abhishek Banerjee, Prashant Kishor placed on list of potential targets

Kolkata: A day after the alleged hacking using NSO group’s Pegasus spyware came to light it was learnt that TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and his secretary’s numbers were on the list of more than 300 Indians who have been targetted. Also, poll analyst Prashant Kishor’s phone number was on the list.

TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that by hacking Abhishek’s phone, the BJP wanted to track the movement of the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee so that they could win the poll by confirming Abhishek’s move.

“Despite every possible try the BJP drastically failed to make their dream of forming government in West Bengal. It is such a shame that they had targetted Abhishek Banerjee. The people of the state especially the youth had made them (BJP) understand that it is not easy to play with TMC,” claimed Kunal.