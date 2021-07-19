Lost in Bengal even after hacking: TMC slams BJP after phone numbers of Abhishek Banerjee, Prashant Kishor placed on list of potential targets

Kolkata: A day after the alleged hacking using NSO group’s Pegasus spyware came to light it was learnt that TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and his secretary’s numbers were on the list of more than 300 Indians who have been targetted. Also, poll analyst Prashant Kishor’s phone number was on the list.
TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that by hacking Abhishek’s phone, the BJP wanted to track the movement of the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee so that they could win the poll by confirming Abhishek’s move.
“Despite every possible try the BJP drastically failed to make their dream of forming government in West Bengal. It is such a shame that they had targetted Abhishek Banerjee. The people of the state especially the youth had made them (BJP) understand that it is not easy to play with TMC,” claimed Kunal.
Slamming the BJP, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’ Brien said that despite hacking it didn’t have any impact on electoral outcome.
“Despite hacking the poll strategist's phone to get information, it is quite clear that such things hardly have any impact on the electoral outcome. Even the journalists are not spared,” said Derek.
Meanwhile, demanding immediate resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress Chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury stated that the people of the country are not safe if the ruling party uses such spyware.
“Home Minister should immediate resign from his post after such a scam. People of the country not safe at all under BJP rule,” said Adhir.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)