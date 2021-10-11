'Loss to the world of films and culture': PM Modi after veteran Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu passes away at 73

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the demise of veteran Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu is a loss to the world of films and culture. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: "Shri Nedumudi Venu was a versatile actor, who could fill life into diverse roles across many genres. He was also a prolific writer and was passionate about theatre. His passing away is a loss to the world of films and culture. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Celebrated Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram passed away today. He was 73.

The actor, who in a career spanning four decades had acted in more than 500 films, including a few Tamil films, was in the hospital for some health-related issue. He was suffering from liver-related ailments.

As an actor he had carved a niche in the Malayalam film industry, handling various roles from hero-villain to comedian, bringing alive the characters on the celluloid, which he handled with perfection.

Following the news of Venu's demise, people from different walks of life offered their condolences and tributes for the late star.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his condolence message said that Nedumudi Venu has played a significant role in elevating the acting standards of the overall Malayalam filmdom.

"He is a talented actor who has established a permanent presence in the minds of the audience by playing different roles. As an actor, he took a keen interest in literature and played a leading role in everything from folk songs to experimental plays. The folk songs sung by him will be in the minds of the people for a long time to come," he said.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also condoled the demise of the actor and said, "Profound knowledge of traditional art forms and Indian style of acting reflected in his unique, endearing performances. Well versed in Kerala's classical and folk art and rhythm, he also excelled in theatre and in the recital of Sopana Sangeetam. His was a life devoted to art. My heartfelt condolences. May his soul attain Mukti."

Kerala Opposition leader VD Satheesan, BJP state president K Surendran, CPI(M) state secretary A Vijayaraghavan and actors from the regional film industry also offered their condolences.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 10:10 PM IST