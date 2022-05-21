'Look forward to working towards...': PM Narendra Modi congratulates PM of Australia Anthony Albanese

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Australian Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese on his party's election win, and said he looked forward to working with him for further strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership, and for shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific region.

Albanese will be sworn in as the prime minister after his Labour Party clinched its first electoral win since 2007.

Congratulations @AlboMP for the victory of the Australian Labor Party, and your election as the Prime Minister! I look forward to working towards further strengthening our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and for shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific region. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2022

Modi tweeted, "Congratulations @AlboMP for the victory of the Australian Labor Party, and your election as the Prime Minister! I look forward to working towards further strengthening our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and for shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific region." Both India and Australia are partners in the four-member Quad, a strategic forum that also includes Japan and the US.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 09:57 PM IST