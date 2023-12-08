Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Congress To Battle BJP Alone; Denies Alliance With AAP, Says Pratap Singh Bajwa

Partap Singh Bajwa |

Chandigarh: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Punjab Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday said that Congress was against having any tie-up with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Interacting with media after a meeting of senior state Congress leaders held by party state in-charge Harish Chaudhary here, Bajwa said that Congress did not need any alliance in Punjab and that it was ready to go solo in the upcoming parliamentary polls.

When asked about it, Chaudhary, however, held that it was Bajwa’s personal opinion and not that of Congress. "We would let you know about the party’s take on the issue, in case there would be any decision in this context," he told the media persons. It was Chaudhary’s first visit to Punjab after the recent assembly polls in the five states.

Congress to battle BJP alone in 2024 LS polls

Stating that various issues pertaining to the 2024 election were discussed in the meeting held by Chaudhary, Bajwa said the issue pertaining to the alliance with AAP had also come up during the deliberations and it was made clear to the state in charge that the party was fully prepared to go alone to fight election against the BJP at the national and the ruling AAP, in the state.

Commenting on the issue of INDIA Alliance, the former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Randhwa also plainly said any truck with the AAP in Punjab was unlikely to click for the simple reason that Congress was the principal opposition party in the state, hence no gain in having an alliance with ruling AAP as it would only benefit the other parties.