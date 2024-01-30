Lok Sabha Elections: Samajwadi Party Announces 16 Candidates; Dimple Yadav Fielded From Mainpuri

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and party leaders pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi during commemoration Martyrs Day at the party office in Lucknow, Tuesday, January 30, 2024. | PTI

The Samajwadi Party (SP) announcing 16 candidates for various constituencies for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Led by Akhilesh Yadav, the party unveiled its lineup, showcasing a strategic mix of seasoned leaders and fresh faces.

Dimple Yadav, the prominent face of SP and wife of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, has been fielded from the Mainpuri constituency, reinforcing the party's stronghold in the region. Additionally, Akshay Yadav will contest from Firozabad, while Dharmendra Yadav secures the Badaun seat.

Other notable candidates include Shafiqur Rahman Barq for Sambhal, Devesh Shakya for Etah, and Utkarsh Verma for Kheri. The announcement also includes Anand Bhadoria (Dhaurahra), Annu Tandon (Unnao), Ravidas Mehrotra (Lucknow), and Dr Naval Kishore Shakya (Farrukhabad), among others.

Notably, SP president Akhilesh Yadav is expected to contest from the Kanauj Lok Sabha seat, a significant move considering his political debut from the same constituency in 1999. His decision to shift from Azamgarh, where he contested in 2019, reflects strategic recalibration within the party.

The announcement comes after a period of uncertainty and speculation within the SP camp. Earlier concerns over the delay in candidate declaration had sparked apprehension among party members. However, with this announcement, the SP aims to consolidate its position and set the stage for a robust electoral campaign.

While delays in candidate announcements are not uncommon in coalition politics, the SP's proactive approach in finalizing its lineup underscores its commitment to navigating the intricate dynamics of electoral alliances.

Despite ongoing negotiations with potential allies such as the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Congress, the SP has demonstrated confidence in its electoral strategy. The recent announcement of the Farrukhabad constituency candidate reaffirms the party's determination to contest vigorously.

As the electoral landscape of Uttar Pradesh takes shape, the SP's strategic maneuvering and candidate selections are poised to shape the narrative leading up to the polls. With alliances solidifying and preparations underway, the stage is set for an intriguing showdown in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.