Lok Sabha Elections: Rahul Gandhi To Recontest From Wayanad As AICC Unveils 36 Candidates In 1st List; Check Complete Names Here

Rahul Gandhi |

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will recontest from Kerala's Wayanad constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, according to the All India Congress Committee's (AICC's) first list of candidates for 36 constituencies for the polls. The candidates were announced for constituencies in Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Sikkim on Friday.

Of the announced candidates, 15 from Kerala, six each from Karnataka and Chhattisgarh, four from Telangana, two from Meghalaya, and one each from Nagaland and Sikkim.

In Karnataka, Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh, who was in the news recently over his controversial remarks following the Interim Budget in February, has will once again contest from the same constituency.

In Telangana, the Congress has fielded a diverse set of candidates, with Patnam Sunitha Mahender Reddy emerging as the only woman contestant. Sunitha Mahender Reddy, wife of former minister Patnam Mahender Reddy of the BRS, is set to contest from the Chevella Lok Sabha seat.

Former Union Minister Porika Balram Naik is gearing up for the electoral battle in the Mahbubabad (ST reserved) constituency, while Suresh Kumar Shetkar is set to contest from Zahirabad.

However, there is suspense surrounding the candidature of CWC member and AICC secretary Ch Vamshi Chand Reddy for the Mahbubnagar constituency, as his name has been temporarily kept on hold.