Lok Sabha Elections: Congress May Enter Alliance In Rajasthan On 2-3 Seats

Congress, which has been losing all the seats in the last two Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan, may go in alliance on two to three seats with Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) and Communist Party of India-Marxist CPI(M).

The RLP is not a part of the INDIA bloc, the alliance of opposition parties. However, considering the local conditions, it can be given one or two seats, whereas CPI(M) is a part of INDIA, hence there is every possibility of sharing one seat.

The exercise of selection of candidates for 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state is going on in the Congress and the meantime the party is also working on the possibilities of alliance.

Since the matter has to be decided by the party's high command the local leadership is commenting on it but sources in the party said that talks are going on with both parties. "Alliance with CPM is almost in the final stage. The party would share a seat of either Sikar, Sriganganagar or Churu with the communists this time," said a senior leader of the party. Former CPI(M) MLA Balwan Poonia was recently seen with Congress leaders in Delhi.

Similarly, Nagaur or Barmer or both the seats can be given to Hanuman Beniwal's party the RLP. However, no final talks have taken place between the two parties yet as the move is facing resistance from the local party leaders. Senior Congress leader Harish Choudhary and other leaders of Nagaur are opposing the alliance with RLP saying that it will weaken the party’s position in the area.

Hanuman Beniwal in alliance with BJP won the Nagaur Lok Sabha seat in 2019 by defeating Congress candidate Jyoti Mirdha, who is now a candidate of BJP from Nagpur.

Congress had also considered alliance with the Bharatiya Adiwasi Party (BAP) in the southern tribal-dominated region but the party is fearing a dent in its triable vote bank as the BAP has a good influence in the region.