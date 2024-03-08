 Lok Sabha Elections: Congress May Enter Alliance In Rajasthan On 2-3 Seats
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaLok Sabha Elections: Congress May Enter Alliance In Rajasthan On 2-3 Seats

Lok Sabha Elections: Congress May Enter Alliance In Rajasthan On 2-3 Seats

The exercise of selection of candidates for 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state is going on in the Congress and the meantime the party is also working on the possibilities of alliance.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Friday, March 08, 2024, 06:40 PM IST
article-image

Congress, which has been losing all the seats in the last two Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan, may go in alliance on two to three seats with Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) and Communist Party of India-Marxist CPI(M).

The RLP is not a part of the INDIA bloc, the alliance of opposition parties. However, considering the local conditions, it can be given one or two seats, whereas CPI(M) is a part of INDIA, hence there is every possibility of sharing one seat.

The exercise of selection of candidates for 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state is going on in the Congress and the meantime the party is also working on the possibilities of alliance.

Read Also
Rajasthan: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Promises 30 Lakh Jobs For Youth
article-image

Since the matter has to be decided by the party's high command the local leadership is commenting on it but sources in the party said that talks are going on with both parties. "Alliance with CPM is almost in the final stage. The party would share a seat of either Sikar, Sriganganagar or Churu with the communists this time," said a senior leader of the party. Former CPI(M) MLA Balwan Poonia was recently seen with Congress leaders in Delhi.

Similarly, Nagaur or Barmer or both the seats can be given to Hanuman Beniwal's party the RLP. However, no final talks have taken place between the two parties yet as the move is facing resistance from the local party leaders. Senior Congress leader Harish Choudhary and other leaders of Nagaur are opposing the alliance with RLP saying that it will weaken the party’s position in the area.

Hanuman Beniwal in alliance with BJP won the Nagaur Lok Sabha seat in 2019 by defeating Congress candidate Jyoti Mirdha, who is now a candidate of BJP from Nagpur.

Read Also
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP Announces Spokespersons & Media Panelists In Rajasthan
article-image

Congress had also considered alliance with the Bharatiya Adiwasi Party (BAP) in the southern tribal-dominated region but the party is fearing a dent in its triable vote bank as the BAP has a good influence in the region.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Papa... I Quit': 16-Year-Old JEE Aspirant From Bihar Dies Of Suicide In Kota; 6th Such Case This...

'Papa... I Quit': 16-Year-Old JEE Aspirant From Bihar Dies Of Suicide In Kota; 6th Such Case This...

Ayodhya Ram Temple Progress: Main Spire & Parkota Set For December Completion

Ayodhya Ram Temple Progress: Main Spire & Parkota Set For December Completion

Lok Sabha Elections: Congress May Enter Alliance In Rajasthan On 2-3 Seats

Lok Sabha Elections: Congress May Enter Alliance In Rajasthan On 2-3 Seats

Nagaland State Lottery Result: March 08, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: March 08, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

In Photos: After Sudha Murthy's Rajya Sabha Nomination; Here Are Notable Nominated & Retiring...

In Photos: After Sudha Murthy's Rajya Sabha Nomination; Here Are Notable Nominated & Retiring...