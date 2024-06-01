Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Whatever 'Sponsored' Exit Polls' Predict, INDIA Bloc Will Form Next Govt At Centre,' Says RJD Leader Manoj Jha

Patna: Rajya Sabha MP and RJD leader Manoj Jha on Saturday said that no matter what the "sponsored" exit polls predict the INDIA alliance will be in a strong position to form the next government at the Centre.

"People are voting for their identity on social and economic issues. No matter what sponsored exit polls say today evening, when results will come on June 4, the INDIA alliance will be in a strong position to form the government," Manoj Jha told ANI.

Manoj Jha On Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Jha also claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has become "helpless" upon his latest alignment with the BJP.

"As Tejashwi Yadav also says, we have all respect for Nitish Kumar but a few things like the people around him, bureaucrats, a few political leaders, and the image that we have seen, him with a symbol of Lotus, Bihar won't accept that helplessness," Jha said.

Meanwhile, former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday dismissed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing spiritual activity in Kanniyakumari as mere "photo shoots."

"Modi ji isn't doing any meditation, only photo shoots are happening. Once the photo shoot ends, they will come back," Yadav said.

Prime Minister Modi is currently in Kanniyakumari, engaged in meditation at the Dhyan Mandapam, the very site where revered Hindu philosopher Swami Vivekananda is believed to have had a divine vision about 'Bharat Mata'. His meditation is slated to continue till today.

Tejashwi Yadav's Political Appeal

Tejashwi Yadav also issued a political appeal, urging people to vote against those seeking to undermine constitutional principles, reservations, and democracy.

"I will tell people to step out of their homes, and those who want to abolish the constitution, reservations, and democracy, those whose actions have increased unemployment, inflation, and poverty, I appeal to my people to vote against them," Yadav said.

Yadav expressed confidence in Bihar's electoral landscape, stating, "We have said it before that Bihar will deliver a surprising result, and we will surpass 300 seats."

About The 7th Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Meanwhile, voting began at 7 am in the last 57 parliamentary constituencies across seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh. The seventh phase marks a grand finish to the world's largest polling marathon that began on the 19th of last month and has already covered six phases and 486 Lok Sabha seats.

According to the Election Commission of India, over 10.06 crore electors including approximately 5.24 crore male, 4.82 crore female and 3574 third gender electors are expected to exercise their franchise.

The seven States in which polling is underway include Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Chandigarh. Polling for the remaining 42 Assembly constituencies of the Odisha State Legislative Assembly will also take place simultaneously.

A total of 904 candidates are in the fray for the final phase of polling. The prominent candidates in the fray in this phase include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nishikant Dubey, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Congress leaders Manish Tewari, Charanjit Singh Channi, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Misa Bharti.