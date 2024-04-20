 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Western Uttar Pradesh Registers 61% Voting
Of these, 5 are general. Saharanpur recorded the highest turnout of 63.29 per cent till 5pm, followed by Kairana with 58.68 per cent and Moradabad 57.65 per cent

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 11:40 AM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | FPJ

Lucknow: Phase one of the Lok Sabha poll in western Uttar Pradesh witnessed a robust average voter turnout of 61 per cent. Polling was conducted in eight constituencies — Pilibhit, Saharanpur, Kaira na, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, and Rampur. Of these, 5 are general. Saharanpur recorded the highest turnout of 63.29 per cent till 5pm, followed by Kairana with 58.68 per cent and Moradabad 57.65 per cent.

Despite stray incidents of scuffles among rival supporters, polling was free and fair, UP Chief Electoral Officer Navdip Rinwa informed. Minor incidents of EVM malfunction were promptly addressed, with 50 ballot units, 50 control units, and 152 VVPAT machines replaced due to technical issues. Webcasting at 7,500 polling booths facilitated close monitoring of the polling process. Complaints regarding EVM malfunction, voter intimidation and irregularities in identity verification were swiftly dealt with to ensure minimal disruption. Polling began at 7 am and ended at 6 pm.

It saw varying turnout. Notable candidates phase include BJP’s Jitin Prasada, Union minister Sanjeev Balyan and Azad Samaj Party chief Chandra Shekhar Azad. Total 80 candidates, including seven women are in the fray. About 1.43 crore people were eligible to cast their votes. The EC ensured stringent security measures.

