Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Jailed Politician Dhananjay Singh's Wife In BSP's List; Fielded From Jaunpur

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Jailed Politician's Wife In BSP's List |

UP: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has rolled out its latest list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, revealing a strategic lineup that includes some surprising choices. Notable among them is the nomination of Shrikala Singh from Jaunpur. She is the wife of incarcerated mafia-turnedpolitician, Dhananjay Singh. In a strategic move, the party repositioned its Mainpuri Lok Sabha ticket, nominating Shiv Prasad Yadav to contest from the constituency. This decision marks a shift from the earlier nomination of Gulshan Dev Shakya.

The BSP, under the leadership of Mayawati, aims to fortify its position in Mainpuri, traditionally considered a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party (SP). The entry of Shiv Prasad Yadav into the electoral fray has intensified the contest, with the former MLA from Bharthana now vying against Dimple Yadav, the incumbent MP and wife of former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who is contesting on behalf of the SP.

In a twist, Gulshan Dev Shakya, aggrieved by the BSP's decision, tendered his resignation from the party and promptly joined the Samajwadi Party, underscoring the volatility of pre-election alliances.

Read Also Mayawati Accuses BJP Of Politicising Probe Agencies, Calls For Support To BSP

Dhananjay Singh Jailed

From Jaunpur, the BSP named Shrikala Singh. Her husband, Dhananjay Singh's incarceration following a seven-year prison sentence precluded his candidacy, prompting the BSP to field his spouse in his stead. This move shows BSP's resolve to maintain its electoral presence despite unexpected developments.

The party's fifth list of candidates includes Muslim Khan for Budaun, Chhotelal Gangwar from Bareilly, Udraj Verma for Sultanpur and Kranti Pandey for Farrukhabad. Mayank Dwivedi will contest from Banda, while Khwaja Samsuddin secured the nomination from Dumariyaganj.