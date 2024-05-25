Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'We Will Reveal This One Day & Show How People Are Misled,' Says CEC Rajiv Kumar On SC's Verdict On Voter Turnout Data

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar cast his vote at a polling booth in Delhi, Speaking on the recent Supreme Court decision to decline to pass any direction on the Election Commission's (EC) handling of Form 17C data and booth-wise voter turnout, CEC Rajiv Kumar emphasized the need to dispel doubts and suspicions surrounding electoral processes.

"They have acknowledged the truth. An attempt is made to create an atmosphere of doubt. We will discuss this with everyone one day for sure," Kumar said.

Kumar commited to addressing concerns about the integrity of the electoral process and stated, "What's the play here, why are doubts created, and why are suspicions raised, we will reveal all of this one day and show everyone how people are misled. How doubts arise in people's minds that maybe the EVMs are not working properly, maybe the voting list is incorrect, or maybe the voting numbers have been manipulated. The Supreme Court has given its answer yesterday, but we will also give our answer, and we will definitely give it."

Supreme Court Declines Publication Of Booth-Wise Voter Turnout Data

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to pass any direction on a plea seeking the uploading of Form 17C data on the Election Commission of India website and publication of booth-wise voter turnout data. A bench of Justices Dipankar Dutta and Satish Chandra Sharma refused to grant any interim relief to petitioners and said it could not interrupt the polls.

Earlier, ECI had filed an affidavit before the top court and said that voter turnout data based on Form 17C (records of votes polled in each polling station) will cause confusion among voters as it will also include postal ballot counts.

Regarding voter turnout, Rajiv Kumar highlighted the significance of participation across generations, stating, "This time we made a lot of efforts to make it more inclusive. Everyone came and everyone voted. There is a very good voter turnout across the whole country. See how well the voting is going on in Jammu and Kashmir, Tripura, Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. How many people came out enthusiastically to vote."

CEC Rajiv Kumar On His Voting Experience

He shared his personal experience of voting alongside his 95-year-old father, wife, and daughter, emphasizing the importance of voting for every citizen.

"When I cast my vote for the first time, I went with my father, and today I have brought my father with me who is now 95 years old. He voted with me today, and my wife and daughter are also with me. So, three generations have cast their votes together today. This is a matter of pride for me, and every voter should definitely vote across the country, every youth, every person," Kumar said.

CEC Rajiv Kumar also commended the enthusiasm and turnout observed across various states during the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

"Elections are happening with great enthusiasm. Despite the heat, the turnout is good. There was a lot of enthusiasm in the first 5 phases as well. The biggest thing is that many languages are being used. Everyone is appreciating the arrangements we have made, and this time even fans, doctors and water for drinking have been arranged. So, very happy feedback is coming from every state," Kumar added.

Supreme Court Decides Not To Intervene In The Uploading Of Form 17C Data

The Supreme Court's decision not to intervene in the uploading of Form 17C data comes amidst ongoing discussions about electoral transparency and accountability. CEC Rajiv Kumar's remarks underscore the EC's commitment to addressing concerns and ensuring the integrity of the electoral process in India.

Meanwhile, voting is on a total of 58 constituencies from six states and two union territories are set for polls in the sixth phase of polling and over 11.13 crore voters will be exercising their franchise to decide the fate of 889 candidates including two former Chief Ministers - Manohar Lal Khattar contesting as the BJP candidate from Karnal and Mehbooba Mufti, the PDP nominee from Anantnag-Rajouri.

The sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls includes eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal.

Forty-two assembly constituencies in Odisha are also going for polls in the sixth phase. Assembly elections are being held in the state simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections in the state.