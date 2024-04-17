Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Total 39 Candidates File Nominations For Third Phase Of General Elections In Chhattisgarh

Deputy Chief Electoral Officer of Chhattisgarh Vinay Agrawal |

Raipur (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 39 candidates filed 56 nominations on Tuesday for the seven Lok Sabha seats of the state under the third phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Deputy Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Chhattisgarh Vinay Agrawal briefing media said that 39 candidates have filed 56 nominations for the seven Lok Sabha seats of the state.

A total of 57 candidates have filed 91 nominations for the seven Lok Sabha seats of the state under the third phase Lok Sabha elections so far, he said.

Congress candidate from Korba Lok Sabha seat Jyotsana Mahant has filed her nomination in Korba. BJP candidate from Korba Lok Sabha seat Saroj Pandey has also filed her nomination in Korba.

Nomination processes are going on for the Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Raigarh, and Surguja Lok Sabha seats.

In Surguja Lok Sabha seat, three candidates submitted five nominations, while three candidates submitted five nominations for Raigarh Lok Sabha seat. Similarly, five candidates submitted eight nominations for Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha seat, and six candidates submitted six nominations for Bilaspur Lok Sabha seat. For Durg Lok Sabha seat, five candidates submitted eight nominations, and for Raipur Lok Sabha seat, 13 candidates submitted 16 nominations. Four candidates submitted eight nominations for Korba Lok Sabha seat till Tuesday.

The last date for nominations under the third phase is April 19, with scrutiny scheduled for April 20. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until April 22. Polling will be held on May 7, and vote counting will take place on June 4.