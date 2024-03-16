Lok Sabha Elections 2024 To Be Held In 7 Phases In West Bengal With Two Assembly Bypolls

Mamata Banerjee |

Kolkata: After seven phases of voting got declared in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) said that turnout of voters becomes ‘less’ if the voting is conducted in so many phases.

“We had requested the elections in Bengal to be done in one or two phases. We had said it because if the polls were conducted in less phases, it would be easier for the voters to cast the votes and the voter turnout would be better. However, the polls will be conducted in seven phases,” said TMC minister Chandrima Bhattacharya.

Taking example of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bhattacharya said that votes were affected due to multiple phases.

“If the elections are conducted in several phases, parties with greater financial strength get the chance to mobilize their strength to the greatest extent. This way political parties with fewer funds cannot match the way financially strong parties spend money during the elections. In 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections citing covid pandemic the elections were conducted in eight phases,” further added the TMC minister.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) however, has welcomed the decision of the Election Commission. It is pertinent to mention that two Assembly bypolls of the state in Bhagwangola and in Baranagar will be held in third and seventh phase respectively.

Poll analyst Biswanath Chakraborty said, “Law and order depends on the state administrations. Peaceful voting depends on stakeholders especially state administration and even the voters play an important role for free and fair elections.”

1st phase April 19 Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri

2nd phase April 26 Darjeeling, Balurghat, Raiganj

3rd phase May 7 Murshidabad, Malda (south and north)

4th phase May 13 Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Birbhum, Bolpur, Baharampur

5th phase May 20 Serampore, Barrackpore, Howrah, Uluberia, Hooghly, Bongaon

6th phase May 25 Purulia, Bankura, Kanthi, Tamluk, Medinipur, Jhargram, Bishnupur, Ghatal

7th phase June 1 Kolkata North and South, Mathurapur, Joynagar, Diamond Harbour Jadavpur, Dumdum, Barasat, Basirhat