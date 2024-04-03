 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rajasthan Tops The List In Seizing Cash, Liquor And Drugs After MCC Implemented; Reveals Data
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rajasthan Tops The List In Seizing Cash, Liquor And Drugs After MCC Implemented; Reveals Data

Rajasthan ranks first in the country in terms of the value of the seized items.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Wednesday, April 03, 2024, 07:24 PM IST
Election Commission of India | File Photo

Jaipur: Various enforcement agencies in Rajasthan have seized drugs, liquor, precious metals, freebies and illegal cash worth approximately Rs 438 crores since the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct for the general elections on March 16th.

This is 859 % more than the total seizure of the 2019 general elections when the agencies seized items worth Rs 51.42 crores in 75  days of the Model Code of Conduct. With this Rajasthan ranks first in the country in terms of the value of the seized items. 

Data Provided By Election Department

As per the data of the election department of Rajasthan, the state of Maharashtra ranks second with seizures of Rs 277 crore and  Punjab is  third with 151 crore till April 2nd. 

Chief Electoral Officer of Rajasthan Praveen Gupta said that different agencies in the state are keeping a strict vigil on suspicious items and illegal use of money for the purpose of influencing the elections and looking at this continuous seizure actions are being done across the state. 

As per the reports of different agencies after the implementation of the MCC on March 16, , Rs 22.76  crore of cash, drugs worth about Rs 48.58 crore, and liquor worth about Rs 27. 05 crore, precious metals like gold and silver of more than Rs 31 crore,  other materials of more than Rs 275 crore and freebies worth more than Rs 95 lakh have been seized. 

State Police, State Excise, Narcotics Department and Income Tax Department are prominent among the agencies taking action against illegal transportation of  suspicious items. 

More than 850 illegal weapons seized

Besides this,, the state police have so far seized 852 illegal weapons and more than 1.53 lakh licensed weapons have been collected to keep them in safe custody till the elections are over. 

 According to the latest report, the state police have so far seized 852 illegal weapons, 412 cartridges, 1,298 kg of explosive material and 7 IEDs (bombs). A raid has also been conducted on an illegal arms manufacturing factory and 1,692 arms licenses have been cancelled. 

The  Police have identified a total of 1,400 dhanis in the state as vulnerable and 4,321 persons suspected to be instigating trouble during elections. A total of 3,784 vigilance teams are also active across the state to ensure fair and transparent elections. 

