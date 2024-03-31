C-Vigil App: Digital Weapon To Lodge MCC Violation Complaints

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the current digital age, C-vigil App has emerged as the digital weapon to lodge complaint of violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The App is activated only in the constituency where elections are being held and redressal of the complaint is taken in a time-bound manner.

If any person finds any case of violation of Model Code of Conduct he can lodge his complaint on the C-Vigil Citizen App. It is specially developed by the Election Commission of India for online complaints of violation of Model Code of Conduct during the electoral process. One can register his complaint by capturing photo or video from mobile.

The app can be downloaded on mobile from Google Play Store. To use this app, GPS and internet must be active on the complainant's mobile. Online complaints regarding the violation of Model Code of Conduct can be made through this app only by capturing photos or videos. The video should not be more than two minutes. Videos longer than this cannot be uploaded on the app. Along with this, complaints can be made only from the mobile from which the photo or video is captured. Photos or videos from any other mobile or camera or already stored photos or videos cannot be uploaded on the app. Along with the photo or video, the complainant can also give brief information about the case.

As soon as the complaint is lodged on the C-Vigil app, the complainant receives a unique ID through which he will be able to track the complaint on his mobile and know its updated status. Due to GPS being activated on the mobile, as soon as the complainant uploads his complaint on the app, it immediately reaches the contact centre of the District Election Office along with the location of the venue. The special team sitting in the contact centre of the District Election Office to monitor the complaints gives instructions to the Flying Squad Team (FST) or Static Surveillance Team (SST) of the concerned area to reach on the spot based on the location of the photo or video. The Flying Squad team reaches the spot and investigates the complaint, makes a video of the spot and reports to the Returning Officer of the concerned constituency on the C-VIGIL Investigator App. If the complaint is found true then the Returning Officer has to send it to the Election Commission for further action.

The special feature of C-Vigil app is that through it any citizen can complain about violation of model code of conduct during elections. The complainant has to be careful that he has to send his complaint within five minutes of capturing the photo or video from the mobile.