Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Polling Teams Sent By Helicopter To Sensitive Areas In Chhattisgarh

Raipur (Chhatisgarh): Polling parties were sent by helicopter to the polling centres in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency for the first phase of voting under the Lok Sabha Elections-2024 in Chhattisgarh.

Total 56 polling parties were sent by helicopter to Bijapur, Sukma and Narayanpur districts under Bastar Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday. On Wednesday, 100 polling parties were sent via helicopter to districts Bijapur, Sukma, Kondagaon, Dantewada and Narayanpur.

The first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024, the date of voting in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency is April 19 and the counting date is June4, 2024.

Election campaigning for Bastar Lok Sabha ends

Campaigning for Bastar Lok Sabha elections came to an end at 5 pm on Wednesday. Under the first phase, polling will be held in Bastar Lok Sabha on April 19.

Both main political parties- the BJP and the Congress are intensely campaigning to woo voters at the last moment.

Deputy Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Chhattisgarh Vinay Agrawal interacting with media said that 56 polling parties (336 poll staff) have left by Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers for concerned polling stations in Bijapur, Sukma and Narayanpur districts.

These polling parties have safely reached camps, he added.

100 polling parties (583 poll staff) were sent to polling stations in Bijapur, Sukma, Kondagaon, Dantewada and Narayanpur districts on Wednesday, said the Deputy CEO.

There are eight assembly constituencies- namely Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Bastar, Jagdalpur, Chitrakote, Dantewada, Bijapur and Konta in Bastar Lok Sabha and 1,961 polling stations. There are over 14,66,337 voters including over 6,98,197 male voters, over 7,68,088 female voters and 52 third gender voters in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency.

There will be 97 Sangwari polling centres, managed by female polling officials, in Bastar Lok Sabha. 8 Divyang polling centres and 31 Yuva polling centres have been set up.

