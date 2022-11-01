In Pictures: Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel inaugurates 3 day Rajyotsava with Tribal Dance Festival

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's inaugural address at the event in Raipur | FPJ Photo

Raipur: Chhattisgarh's 22nd Rajyotsava and third National Tribal Dance Festival (NTDF) started in the state capital Raipur’s science ground on Tuesday, with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's inaugural address.

CM Baghel extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of the state and all the foreign dance troupes on the occasion of State Foundation Day and the third NTDF and said that the event was organized to preserve the culture of Chhattisgarh and provide global exposure to tribal communities of the state.

It is worth mentioning that in the three day-long NTDF, 1,500 artists from across the country, as well as abroad, participated in the event, including artists from Russia, Romania, Mozambique and others.

Baghel also unveiled a statue of Chhattisgarh Mahtari.