 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi To Chair Council Of Ministers Meet In Delhi Today
The Council of Ministers meeting will be held on Sunday at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in the national capital at 9:30 am.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, March 03, 2024, 08:26 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi | X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers today that is likely to be the last such exercise during the second term of his government as the Lok Sabha elections are expected to be held in April-May this year.

The Council of Ministers meeting will be held on Sunday at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in the national capital at 9:30 am.

Election Schedule Awaited

The meeting holds significance, as the BJP-led ruling National Democratic Alliance has expressed confidence in retaining power at the Centre for a third term.

The Election Commission is likely to announce the poll schedule in a couple of weeks.

Comparison of Lok Sabha Election Schedules

In 2014, the Election Commission had announced the schedule for the nine-phased Lok Sabha elections on March 5 and the results were declared on May 16.

In 2019, the poll panel had announced the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on March 10 and the results were declared on May 23.

