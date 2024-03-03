Lok Sabha Ticket Announcement: ‘BJP Will Create History Under PM Modi’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP leaders have welcomed the decision of party leadership in selecting the candidates for Lok Sabha seats. They said that party would create history under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will form government at the centre again. Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, fielded from Vidisha Lok Sabha seat, took to his X handle and said that he had close relation with Vidisha. In past, people of Vidisha elected him MP for five times.

Now once again, party has given him chance to serve people of Vidisha. He said under the leadership of PM Modi, BJP would win more than 400 seats in Lok Sabha election. State BJP president and candidate of Khajuraho Lok Sabha seat, VD Sharma said that BJP selected the candidates to fulfil the guarantee of PM Modi.

He claimed that BJP would win 29 Lok Sabha seats. Out of 24 Lok Sabha candidates, four are women and nine are from Backward Class. Representation has been given to SC, ST people in the ticket distribution. The BJP workers reached the residence of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Alok Sharma and congratulated them.

BJP Kick-Starts Beneficiary Contact Campaign

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP has kick-started the Beneficiary Contact Campaign across the state on Saturday. This campaign will continue till March 4. More than 41 lakh party workers will reach 64,523 booths and distribute PM’s Pathi (leaflet) by going door-to-door.

They will also paste the sticker on the walls of the houses. BJP state president VD Sharma contacted the beneficiaries of different schemes in booth number 99 of South West Assembly constituency. He also took selfies with them, while giving the PM’s Pathi to them. He was accompanied by district president Sumit Chaudhary and other party workers.