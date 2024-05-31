Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know How To Identify Fake Exit Polls

PTI

As the Lok Sabha elections 2024 approach its final phase, the circulation of fake exit polls on social media has surged. These manipulated images, often attributed to reputable media outlets, can easily mislead voters and create confusion. Here are key steps to help you identify and avoid falling for these deceptive exit polls.

Verify the source

One of the most effective ways to detect a fake exit poll is by verifying the source. Fake polls often misuse the names and logos of well-known media houses. For instance, a recent fake poll attributed to India Today projected an exaggerated voting percentage in Amritsar for the BJP, followed by AAP, INC, and SAD. This poll was debunked by India Today itself. Always cross-check such information on the official website or verified social media handles of the mentioned media outlet.

We realise that there’s a lot of interest in the results of the @IndiaToday Axis My India exit poll. But please be certain that any ‘poll’ you see before 6:30 pm on June 1 is fake. It’s good to have so much buzz around our poll, but we don’t want that there be any confusion as a… pic.twitter.com/BDwZDsFKr9 — Rahul Kanwal (@rahulkanwal) May 28, 2024

Check for media clarifications

Reputable media organisations are quick to clarify misinformation attributed to them. The News Minute, for example, had to address a fake graphic circulating on social media, which falsely showed the NDA leading against YSRCP by a wide margin in Andhra Pradesh. They issued a statement denying the creation of such a graphic. Stay updated with official clarifications from media houses to avoid being misled.

#WebQoof | Social media users have shared a fake exit poll graphic attributed to The News Minute. The poll predicts NDA's victory over YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh. Read here: https://t.co/b6CRDhqdle pic.twitter.com/Z4P06xWyzX — WebQoof (@QuintFactCheck) May 16, 2024

Analyse the design quality

Fake exit polls often have design inconsistencies that can be spotted with a keen eye. Compare the design quality, font, and colour scheme with authentic graphics from the media outlet. Any discrepancies, such as pixelation, incorrect logos, or unusual font styles, and spelling mistakes should raise a red flag. Genuine media graphics maintain a consistent and professional look.

Look for source citations

Authentic exit polls usually cite their data sources and methodologies. Fake polls often lack this level of detail, presenting broad, unsubstantiated claims instead. For instance, a fake poll attributed to Times Now lacked any methodological details that genuine polls typically include. Always question exit polls that do not provide clear information about their data sources and collection methods.

Beware of viral content

Viral posts on social media, especially those that seem too sensational or biased, should be approached with caution. The speed at which misinformation spreads is often due to its sensational nature. Always double-check viral exit polls with reliable news sources before believing or sharing them.

Use fact-checking tools

Several fact-checking organisations are dedicated to verifying the authenticity of information circulating online. Websites like Alt News, Factly, and Boom regularly debunk fake news, including manipulated exit polls. Utilise these resources to confirm the legitimacy of exit poll information.

#WebQoof | A fake exit polls graphic attributed to The News Minute (TNM) predicting the NDA's victory in Andhra Pradesh is being shared on social media platforms. Read here.https://t.co/qDiE6QYwzJ — WebQoof (@QuintFactCheck) May 18, 2024

As the Lok Sabha elections 2024 near their conclusion, the rise of fake exit polls poses a significant challenge. By critically evaluating the source, design quality, and content of these polls voters can protect themselves from misinformation.

Remember, any “exit poll” you see before 6:30 pm on June is fake.