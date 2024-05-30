Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From Falodi To Chokha Bazaar Here's What India's 10 Major Satta Bazaars' Latest Poll Result Prediction

PM Modi (L) And Rahul Gandhi (R) |

Amid reports suggesting possible dates for PM Modi's oath ceremony for a third term, fresh figures from the Satta Bazaar hint at a potential BJP rout in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

On Thursday, FPJ found that a message circulating on WhatsApp groups claims the numbers in the message are predictions from the country's top 10 Satta Bazaars. However, FPJ hasn't verified the viral message.

Seven out of ten Satta Bazaars anticipate NDA falling short of majority to form the government, while three predict a BJP-led NDA victory. These latest numbers sharply contrast with those reported a few days earlier.

Phalodi Satta Bazaar

Congress - 117

INDIA - 246

BJP - 209

NDA – 253

Palanpur Satta Bazaar

Congress - 112

INDIA - 225

BJP - 216

NDA – 247

Karnal Satta Bazaar

Congress - 108

INDIA - 231

BJP - 235

NDA -263

Bohri Satta Bazaar

Congress - 115

INDIA - 212

BJP - 227

NDA – 255

Belgaum Satta Bazaar

Congress - 120

INDIA - 230

BJP - 223

NDA -265

Kolkata Satta Bazaar

Congress - 128

INDIA - 228

BJP - 218

NDA – 261

Vijaywada Satta Bazar

Congress - 121

INDIA - 237

BJP - 224

NDA – 251

Indore Sarafa

Congress - 94

INDIA - 180

BJP - 260

NDA – 283

Ahmedabad Chokha Bazaar

Congress - 104

INDIA - 193

BJP - 241

NDA -270

Surat Maghobi

Congress - 96

INDIA - 186

BJP - 247

NDA – 282

All ten major Satta Bazaars are projecting a tough contest between Congress and BJP now, with some giving an edge to both. Although major opinion polls had predicted a landslide in favor of the NDA, ground realities evidently suggest the contest is evenly matched. The last phase of voting is on June 1, and the results will be out on June 4.

Note: The information provided is based on various sources, including newspapers, media reports, and social media. The FPJ does not encourage betting in any form.