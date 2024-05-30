Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From Falodi To Chokha Bazaar Here's What India's 10 Major Satta Bazaars' Latest Poll Result Prediction

Amid reports suggesting possible dates for PM Modi's oath ceremony for a third term, fresh figures from the Satta Bazaar hint at a potential BJP rout in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
On Thursday, FPJ found that a message circulating on WhatsApp groups claims the numbers in the message are predictions from the country's top 10 Satta Bazaars. However, FPJ hasn't verified the viral message.
Seven out of ten Satta Bazaars anticipate NDA falling short of majority to form the government, while three predict a BJP-led NDA victory. These latest numbers sharply contrast with those reported a few days earlier.
Phalodi Satta Bazaar
Congress - 117
INDIA - 246
BJP - 209
NDA – 253
Palanpur Satta Bazaar
Congress - 112
INDIA - 225
BJP - 216
NDA – 247
Karnal Satta Bazaar
Congress - 108
INDIA - 231
BJP - 235
NDA -263
Bohri Satta Bazaar
Congress - 115
INDIA - 212
BJP - 227
NDA – 255
Belgaum Satta Bazaar
Congress - 120
INDIA - 230
BJP - 223
NDA -265
Kolkata Satta Bazaar
Congress - 128
INDIA - 228
BJP - 218
NDA – 261
Vijaywada Satta Bazar
Congress - 121
INDIA - 237
BJP - 224
NDA – 251
Indore Sarafa
Congress - 94
INDIA - 180
BJP - 260
NDA – 283
Ahmedabad Chokha Bazaar
Congress - 104
INDIA - 193
BJP - 241
NDA -270
Surat Maghobi
Congress - 96
INDIA - 186
BJP - 247
NDA – 282
All ten major Satta Bazaars are projecting a tough contest between Congress and BJP now, with some giving an edge to both. Although major opinion polls had predicted a landslide in favor of the NDA, ground realities evidently suggest the contest is evenly matched. The last phase of voting is on June 1, and the results will be out on June 4.
Note: The information provided is based on various sources, including newspapers, media reports, and social media. The FPJ does not encourage betting in any form.