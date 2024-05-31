 Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 To Be Screened LIVE In Theatres Of Mumbai & Other Cities; Check Time, Ticket Price & More Details (EXCLUSIVE)
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 To Be Screened LIVE In Theatres Of Mumbai & Other Cities; Check Time, Ticket Price & More Details (EXCLUSIVE)

Only MovieMax theatres will screen the LIVE coverage including vote counts and breaking news stories from across the country.

The seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha election will conclude on June 1 (Saturday) and all eyes will be on exit polls that will predict which alliance will form the country's next government. The results will be announced on June 4 and this time, viewers have the option of watching the entire coverage on the big screens. Yes, you read that right.

Several movie theatres in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra will screen the results of Lok Sabha election LIVE, from 9 am to 3 pm, giving people a chance to witness the political drama unfold in the country.

Several social media users shared screenshots which showed that MovieMax in Mira Road, Thane, Kanjurmarg as well as in Nagpur will screen one of the biggest political events on Tuesday.

A source informed The Free Press Journal, "The results will be screened in every MovieMax theatre in Maharashtra.The price of the ticket will be Rs 99."

The tickets will be available on all the booking platforms, including BookMyShow, Paytm as well as on the website of MovieMax.

