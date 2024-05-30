Lok Sabha Elections Exit Poll 2024: When Will Prediction Be Released? Know Date, Time & Agencies Here

Representative Photo

The seventh phase and the final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is set to conclude on June 1. With nearly 64 per cent of registered voters participating in the world's biggest democratic elections until the sixth phase, all eyes will be on the results day. However, several agencies will release their exit poll predictions after the conclusion of the seventh phase voting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is eyeing to secure a third term and campaigned extensively in several constituencies. In the 2019 elections, Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 353 seats. Meanwhile, the Congress and its allies secured 91 seats, and others got 98 seats.

When Will Exit Polls Be Announced?

The final counting will be held on June 4 and the results will be announced on the same day. However, before that, several agencies will release their predictions about the poll results through exit polls. From the day the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the poll dates, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force. Among several rules, the MCC mandates agencies not to release the predictions of exit polls until the last phase of the voting concludes.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, exit polls will be released after the conclusion of the final phase of polling, which is scheduled for June 1. The exit polls will be available starting at 6:30 pm on June 1, 2024, immediately after the polling stations close and the ECI's ban on exit polls is lifted​.

Agencies that will release exit poll predictions

- ABP News-CVoter

- Zee News-Matrize

- India Today-CVoter

- Times Now-ETG

- India TV-CNX

These agencies will begin releasing their respective exit poll predictions from 6:30 pm on June 1. You can access them on their news channels and YouTube channels.