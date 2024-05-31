Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Polls: TV And YouTube Channels To Watch Live Streaming Of Exit Poll Numbers |

Mumbai: The entire nation is eagerly awaiting the Exit Poll numbers of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 which will conclude on Friday (June 1). The people in the country are curious about the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results, as the opposition seems to have given a tough competition to the ruling BJP government, making the ongoing elections highly competitive.

The Exit Polls will be live streamed on all the News channels and various YouTube channels. Here is the complete list of television news channels and YouTube channels to follow for accurate Exit Poll numbers.

Live Streaming on TV

To watch the exit polls live on TV, you can tune into the following channels:

Republic TV:

Live TV: Watch the exit polls on Republic TV's live streaming at www.republicworld.com/livetv.

R Bharat Live TV: Watch the exit polls on R Bharat's live streaming at www.republicbharat.com/livetv.

Republic World YouTube: Watch the exit polls on Republic World's YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/RepublicWorld.

India TV:

Live TV: Watch the exit polls on India TV's live streaming at www.indiatvnews.com/livetv.

English Website: Visit www.indiatvnews.com for detailed exit poll results.

YouTube: Watch the exit polls on India TV's YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/c/IndiaTVNewsEnglish.

WhatsApp Channel: Follow India TV on WhatsApp at https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va4LODS8PgsPzUEUt31t.

ABP News:

Live TV: Watch the exit polls on ABP News' live streaming at news.abplive.com.

YouTube: Watch the exit polls on ABP News' YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/ABPNews.

X (formerly Twitter): Follow ABP Live on X at https://twitter.com/abplive.

ABP Live App: Download the app for Android and iOS to stay updated on the exit polls.

Live Streaming on OTT Platforms

To watch the exit polls live on OTT platforms, you can tune into the following platforms:

YouTube:

Republic World YouTube: Watch the exit polls on Republic World's YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/RepublicWorld.

India TV YouTube: Watch the exit polls on India TV's YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/c/IndiaTVNewsEnglish.

ABP News YouTube: Watch the exit polls on ABP News' YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/ABPNews.

FPJ Live News YouTube: Watch the exit polls on FPJ's YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/@TheFreePressJournal

These sources will provide you with live updates and real-time analysis of the exit polls, helping you stay informed about the latest political trends and possible election results.