Lok Sabha Election Exit Polls 2024: Date, Time & OTT Platforms To See Live Streaming Of Election Exit Poll Numbers |

Mumbai: The Lok Sabha elections 2024 are nearing their conclusion, with the final phase of voting scheduled for June 1, 2024. As the nation awaits the official results on Tuesday (June 4), exit polls will provide an early indication of the election outcomes on Friday. The exit polls will be announced after the voting for the final phase will end. All the leading news channels will give their exit polls at around 6.30 PM on Friday. Here's how to stay updated with the exit poll results and live streaming:

Date and Time of Exit Polls

The exit polls for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be released after 6:30 PM on June 1, 2024, following the final phase of voting.

OTT Platforms for Live Streaming

To watch the exit polls live, you can tune into the following platforms:

ABP News:

YouTube: Catch the live discussions and the one of the most accurate assessments of the nation's mood on ABP News YouTube channel.

X (formerly Twitter): Follow ABP Live on X for updates on the exit polls.

ABP Live App: Download the app for Android and iOS to stay updated on the exit polls.

ABP Live Website: Visit news.abplive.com for the latest updates and numbers.

India TV:

Live TV: Watch the exit polls on India TV's live streaming at www.indiatvnews.com/livetv.

English Website: Visit www.indiatvnews.com for detailed exit poll results.

YouTube: Watch the exit polls on India TV's YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/c/IndiaTVNewsEnglish.

WhatsApp Channel: Follow India TV on WhatsApp at https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va4LODS8PgsPzUEUt31t.

X (formerly Twitter): Follow India TV on X at https://twitter.com/indiatv.

Facebook: Watch the exit polls on India TV's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/IndiaTV.

Republic Media Network:

Live Streaming: Watch the exit polls on Republic Media Network's platforms.

Aaj Tak:

Live Streaming: Watch the exit polls on Aaj Tak's live coverage starting at 5:00 PM on June 1, 2024.

Importance of Exit Polls

Exit polls are crucial in providing an early indication of election outcomes, influencing public opinion and setting expectations. They are conducted by interviewing voters as they leave polling stations and are considered more accurate than pre-election polls.

Historical Accuracy of Exit Polls

Exit polls have been relatively accurate in the past. For instance, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the exit polls predicted the NDA's victory with varying degrees of accuracy. Stay tuned to these platforms for the latest updates on the Lok Sabha election exit polls 2024, and get ready to know the early indications of the election outcomes.