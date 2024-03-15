Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission To Announce Poll Schedule Tomorrow?

Election Commission of India | File

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to announce poll schedule for the Lok Sabha elections tomorrow. Election Commission has been taking stock of preparation for the General Elections in various states and the teams visited various states as part of this exercise.

According to reports, the commission would have announced the schedule to elect the 18th Lok Sabha on Friday itself if Election Commissioner Arun Goel had not resigned even as the commission was busy finalising the schedule.

With appointment of Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu on Thursday, decks are now cleared for the commission to announce the schedule. The newly appointed election commissioners took charge on Friday.

2019 poll schedule | Election Commission of India

The general elections in 2019 were announced on March 10. The seven phase elections began on April 11, 2019 and ended on May 19, 2019. The counting of votes were taken up on May 23 in which BJP led NDA came back to power under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

All the major political parties have started announcing their candidates for the 543 Lok Sabha seats.