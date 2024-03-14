In Pictures: From Bommai To Khattar, List Of Prominent Leaders Debuting In Lok Sabha Polls For BJP

By: Aleesha Sam | March 14, 2024
The former Chief Minister of Karnataka will make his debut in the Lok Sabha 2024 elections, contesting for the BJP from the Haveri constituency in Karnataka
Former CM of Haryana and Member of the Haryana Legislative Assembly, Manohar Lal Khattar, will be contesting for BJP from the Karnal constituency in Haryana
Former CM of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat will be contesting from the Haridwar constituency for BJP in Haryana
Replacing Gautam Gambhir in the East Delhi constituency, Harsh Malhotra, former mayor will be debuting for BJP in the Lok Sabha elections 2024
Captain Brijesh Chowta, a former army man, will be contesting for BJP from the Dakshina Kannada constituency replacing the state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel
Kota Srinivas Poojary will be contesting for BJP in the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency in Karnataka, replacing Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje.
From the Bellary Rural Molakalmuru constituency in Karnataka Ballari Sreeramulu will contest for BJP
Indian cardiologist and son-in-law of H. D. Deve Gowda, CN Manjunath, will be contesting from the Bengaluru Rural constituency in the Lok Sabha 2024 elections.
X/ ANI