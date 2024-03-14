In Pictures: From Bommai To Khattar, List Of Prominent Leaders Debuting In Lok Sabha Polls For BJP

By: Aleesha Sam | March 14, 2024

The former Chief Minister of Karnataka will make his debut in the Lok Sabha 2024 elections, contesting for the BJP from the Haveri constituency in Karnataka

X

Former CM of Haryana and Member of the Haryana Legislative Assembly, Manohar Lal Khattar, will be contesting for BJP from the Karnal constituency in Haryana

X

Former CM of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat will be contesting from the Haridwar constituency for BJP in Haryana

X

Replacing Gautam Gambhir in the East Delhi constituency, Harsh Malhotra, former mayor will be debuting for BJP in the Lok Sabha elections 2024

X

Captain Brijesh Chowta, a former army man, will be contesting for BJP from the Dakshina Kannada constituency replacing the state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel

X

Kota Srinivas Poojary will be contesting for BJP in the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency in Karnataka, replacing Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje.

Facebook

From the Bellary Rural Molakalmuru constituency in Karnataka Ballari Sreeramulu will contest for BJP

X

Indian cardiologist and son-in-law of H. D. Deve Gowda, CN Manjunath, will be contesting from the Bengaluru Rural constituency in the Lok Sabha 2024 elections.

X/ ANI